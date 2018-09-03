WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita optometrist is giving away free eye exams and glasses to people without insurance.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Child and Family Eyecare is offering the free services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
It's available to anyone without eye care coverage. The service includes a full eye health checkup and a set of prescription glasses, including bifocals.
The newspaper reports that the annual event started in 2016.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
