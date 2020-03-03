ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – When you hear a siren going off something potentially life-threatening is happening.
While oftentimes the siren signals that a tornado warning has been issued, that’s not always the case. Siren policies differ between cities and counties, with some locations only sounding for tornadoes and others doing it for strong winds from a severe thunderstorm. Residents should check with their local community for details on what their sirens signify.
If you’re outside and the sirens go off you should immediately get inside and look for more information on your weather app, television or weather radio. You should not rely solely on the sirens to alert you on dangerous weather.
Sirens are meant to be heard outdoors, they are not meant to alert of dangerous weather from inside of a home because they could malfunction or might not be heard.
For indoor alerts, every home and business is advised to have an NOAA weather radio, which will sound an alarm in the event of dangerous weather. Most smartphones will also get an automatic alert if there is a tornado warning.
