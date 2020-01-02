ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Next time you write a check or sign an important financial document make sure you date it with the full year.
If you just format the date with the last two digits, 20, it can easily be changed to a year in the past or a year in the future, like 2019 or 2021.
This can be especially important for any document that is notarized or for a rental agreement where the contract dates matter.
It can also be important when writing a check because if someone changes the date to the future they can cash it in years after it was originally written.
