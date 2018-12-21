ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Destiny Howard’s family said she was bright, determined, kept a journal, was an artist and liked to make others laugh.
Desiree McDonald said her big sister taught her everything from how to read a book to how to ride a bike.
“She taught me everything … everything,” MacDonald said. “She was very joyful and helpful.”
Howard and Richard Berry were killed in a possible carjacking and shooting Monday.
Howard's family says they don't know why she was in Kinloch and continue searching for answers.
“Why would someone hurt my sister like this?” MacDonald said. “She has a 2- year-old-son.”
Howard's son Colby and her friend were in the back seat. Both of them survived.
Jane Kuhn said her grandson talks about losing his mother and about the gunfire.
“I break down every time I see him, he comes in here, he'll say, 'my mommy's gone, pow, pow, you're dead. Why?” Kuhn said.
She will now raise her grandson, while she lives through the grief.
“It’s hard looking at him,” Kuhn said. “When he’s talking makes me break down and cry.”
The family had bought a necklace for a Christmas present for Howard. It has a purple stone, which was her favorite color.
They say now she will be buried with it.
“I don't think a mother should ever have to feel like I feel right now,” Kuhn said. “I can't eat, I can't sleep, I mean, it's hard.”
St. Louis County police are investigating the killings. A silver Mercedes-Benz was taken after the shooting, but it is unclear if it was a carjacking.
The Mercedes was later located in north St. Louis County.
Police and Howard's family would like anyone who knows anything to contact investigators.
Howard's family is asking for help to pay for her funeral. If you are interested in helping, sending a donation to:
Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels
2161 East Fair Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63107
314.383.2332
