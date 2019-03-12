STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A veteran in Illinois, who is a double amputee, is desperate to get his specialized bike back.
Irvin Ashley had to have both of legs amputated because of circulation problems but his is constantly on the move.
“I try to do everything I can. I still garden a little bit, I just try to stay busy,” he told News 4.
Five years ago, his daughter and son-in-law bought him a customized silver bike with hand pedals and three wheels, which is what he uses to get around town. The bike is valued at around $1,000.
“I ride it into grocery stores, I ride it into where I get my haircut at,” Ashley said.
Sunday morning, Ashley discovered someone had stolen the bike that had been kept under a tarp and locked to his mobile home.
“Somebody had to cut it because it was one of them good locks,” Ashley said.
Since Ashley’s wheelchair can only get him so far on his own, his wife, Patty, now has to take him places.
“Why would somebody take a disabled man’s handicap bicycle?” she asked News 4. “What are they going to do with it?”
The veteran told News 4 he just wants to get back to being independent.
A police report has been filed for the missing bike but so far there have been no strong leads as to where it is or who took it.
