ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Howie Borrow has a job that many would envy, his job is to look after the Stanley Cup.
Borrow started working as a volunteer at the Hockey Hall of Fame and landed what he calls his “dream job” 10 years ago.
“It was just right place, right time and a bit of luck,” Borrow said.
He is one of Three Keepers of the Cup, who look after the trophy wherever it goes.
“We’ll take turns because the Cup is on the road more than 300 days a year, so you can’t do it yourself, you need a little bit of help,” Burrow said.
The Stanley Cup was in St. Louis Wednesday and Thursday to promote the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
