ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police in the St. Louis area are reporting a dramatic increase in car thefts and a frigid winter season could be to blame.
New numbers show car thefts are up more than 30 percent in the city. Investigators said 482 vehicles have been reported stolen this year, compared to 368 this time in 2018.
St. Louis County police couldn’t provide total numbers for this year, but said vehicles thefts are on the rise. Investigators said 40 vehicles were stolen in January. In 2018, 1,070 vehicles were reported stolen compared to 880 the year before. Police said many of the cars were stolen while drivers tried warming them up in their driveways.
Lamar Williams’ surveillance camera captured his car being stolen as he warmed it up in Dellwood Tuesday morning.
“Not more than 60 seconds after I walked into the house, my car drove off,” he said.
Williams admits he was an easy target, but said his 2008 olive green Lexus IS had sentimental value. It was a gift his mother gave him before she passed away.
He said the minivan used to steal his car was also reported stolen. While Williams is still looking for his car, he said the minivan was found in Walnut Park Wednesday.
“When it’s cold like that, three degrees, all they have to do is look down and see the exhaust so I think this particular person was at the end of the street and they saw me go in,” he said.
Experts said car thefts are problem drivers are dealing with nationwide. The National Insurance Crime Bureau said organized crime rings are forming to make profits.
The Bureau urges drivers to install tracking systems that can alert police when a vehicle is stolen. Drivers are advised to use common sense and lock doors and never leave keys unattended in the ignition.
Audible alarms, brake and wheel locks can also help deter criminals from taking off with the car.
