(KMOV.com) - The IRS has already received nearly 35 million tax returns this year. A local tax expert warns there could be some unexpected surprises related to impacts from the coronavirus.
“The surprise has been that those unemployment benefits are taxable income and if individuals did not have withholding, they may have a nasty tax bill," said David Smith, a CPA with Smith Patrick PC CPAs.
The amount you owe depends on how much you make. Smith said most people should prepare to pay between 20 and 25 percent on unemployment benefits. This is a way this could have been avoid.
“One thing they could have done is to request withholding from those unemployment benefits," said Smith.
That means asking the government to hold onto more money throughout the year. If you are still on unemployment in 2021, Smith recommends reaching out to your human resources department and asking to change your witholdings so you're in a better position for next year's tax return. Many who were shorted hours or left unemployed by the pandemic were forced to pick up other jobs like Uber, Postmates, or DoorDash. That, too, is taxable.
“What also might be kind of a nasty surprise is if you were performing those services during the year, not only is it taxable income to you, but it’s self-employment business income," said Smith.
Smith said you can write of expenses related to those services, such as cell phone usage or car maintenance. There is good news -- you will not be taxed on stimulus money you received. This is also still time to decrease the amount you'll owe on this year's tax returns.
One option is contributing to an individual retirement account, or IRA. You can deduct however much you put in from your deductible income.
“Relax, breathe, take a step back and talk to your advisor early," said Smith.
Illinois senator Dick Durbin has introduced legislation called the Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Tax Relief Act, which would waive federal income taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020.
