ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – McDonald’s is celebrating their global food favorites by accepting foreign currency Thursday.
Between 2 and 5 p.m. June 6, the fast food chain will accept any amount of foreign currency for one of their new menu items, which includes the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain and the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands.
All foreign currency will then be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
