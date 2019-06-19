I asked Twitter on Wednesday for their questions regarding the Cardinals, expecting the queries wouldn’t be of the optimistic variety after the team’s second shutout against rookie Marlins hurler Jordan Yamamoto within the past week. I intended to turn my responses into a mailbag post, but the further I delved into the first question that I wanted to tackle, the more I realized that the Cardinals’ current conundrum involving Michael Wacha deserved a standalone post.
The question that inspired it was posed by @JCCostilli on Twitter, and read as follows:
What has anyone in the organization seen on a consistent basis this year that allows Michael Wacha to continue to be on the mound this year?
After reading Twitter the last few days, it wasn’t particularly surprising to read a question of this nature. Despite the Cardinals having won six of their last nine games, the losses have been particularly infuriating. Two of them were at the hands of Yamamoto, who was acquired in Miami's trade of Christian Yelich to the Brewers (of course). The other was a Wacha start in which he traversed only four innings while allowing six runs, five of them earned, including two home runs to Mets hitters. Not exactly an encouraging outing in just his second appearance back in the Cardinals rotation. His stint in the bullpen wasn’t very good, either, one of his two relief appearances ending with Wacha having allowed six earned runs in one inning of work.
Sure, the second relief appearance went well, permitting the club to consider Wacha’s reinsertion into the starting five, but that’s basically the story of the right-hander’s season. The good times haven’t lasted, and they’ve been few and far between. The bright spots, coupled with Wacha’s track record of success when he’s healthy, have cropped up just frequently enough to compel the team to keep running him out there despite a 6.00 ERA and 14 home runs surrendered on the year.
While it’s not an ideal plan, it also cannot have been the team’s first choice. Although, at least one of the club’s decisions had a hand in taking it from a rotation that Mike Shildt once contended contained five No. 1-type starters, to a group without a single pitcher currently performing as such.
St. Louis’ troubles in the rotation go back to Jupiter, Florida, to a sunny Tuesday morning in February. That was when the Cardinals first announced the lingering shoulder issues for Carlos Martinez. These issues, for whatever reason, would ultimately land him in a bullpen role for at least part of a second consecutive season, rather than his previously customary role helming the Cardinals rotation.
Before the season began, the Cardinals were short-staffed in the starting rotation.
The next bugaboo for the pitching staff has been a bout of under-performance from two of the team’s most prominent pitchers in 2018. Miles Mikolas (5-7, 4.48 ERA) and Jack Flaherty (4-4, 4.24 ERA) have been decidedly mediocre for the Cardinals so far in 2019, especially within the context of the splendid seasons they enjoyed a year ago. In watching Martinez endure one setback after another in spring, the Cardinals still felt they could hang their hats on Mikolas and Flaherty providing a legitimate one-two punch for a rotation that could still be a strength of the team.
It just hasn’t played out as such as of yet, which paints less brightly the deficiencies of other areas in the rotation, for which lesser expectations were placed coming into the year.
Dakota Hudson’s actually been just fine. Tasked with filling a role in the back of the rotation, he’s harnessed his propensity to induce ground balls into a 5-3 record and solid 3.55 ERA to date. While some of the underlying details of his stat line are concerning—a .274 opponents’ batting average and 1.53 WHIP just scratch the surface—beggars can’t be choosers. Hudson’s performance has been satisfying, all things considered.
And given where he’s been the last few years, Adam Wainwright (5-6, 4.46 ERA) has performed about as well as one could have hoped for entering the season. He’s made 13 starts, missing the last week-and-a-half due to a hamstring injury—not something arm-related, which is naturally the concern with Wainwright because of his past elbow troubles. So he’s stayed moderately healthy, and has put up average numbers. About what you’d expect from your fifth starter.
What we wouldn’t give to be able to say the same for Wacha.
While Wacha has repeatedly made known he hasn’t been dealing with any physical limitations during his poor start to the season, his performance has dipped below any other year of his career—even some of the seasons during which he was pitching through injuries. Yet, the Cardinals have announced Wacha will get the ball again on Friday, when Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels come to Busch.
That should be fun.
So why is this happening? Looping back to the spirit of the question, I don’t think it’s anything the Cardinals have seen in Wacha this year that has led the organization to this decision, sending him to what many fans feel is his certain doom Friday. Rather, it’s a lack of viable alternatives in the immediate present, and a recollection of Wacha’s greatness in the past, that has brought them to this point. First, let’s talk internal options.
The Genesis Cabrera experiment in the rotation didn’t go well. Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-0, 2.00 ERA) has filled in admirably with a couple spot starts, but because Wainwright isn’t due back until Thursday’s start, Ponce is needed Wednesday.
There’s no question that the Cardinals’ plan was for Alex Reyes to already have returned to St. Louis by this point, likely to have been added to the starting pitching mix. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been very consistent in Class-AAA; he gave up 10 hits, three walks and six runs on Tuesday. Jake Woodford, who would be on-turn to pitch Friday but would need to be added to the 40-man roster, also got shelled in his last outing for Memphis, on June 16.
Oh, and before you bring up Austin Gomber, he’s on the minor-league injured list. Slim pickings for a Wacha replacement, eh?
All right, here’s the part where I acknowledge that in a lot of folks’ worlds, the Cardinals would have already traded for a starting pitcher or signed Dallas Keuchel out of free agency like the Braves did. As for the Keuchel thing, yeah, that should have happened, given the low-cost of a one-year deal. You’ve got me there. Since it didn’t, though, we’re left with the trade route.
Knowing all the turmoil they’ve had in their rotation so far, why haven’t the Cardinals made a move for a starter? Well, whether it’s right or not, the answer is probably as simple as this: a trade for a significant contributor like Madison Bumgarner or Marcus Stroman this early in the season would be a historical anomaly for the Cardinals. They just don’t make big trades in June.
The Cardinals haven’t made a trade to bolster their major-league roster during the month of June since June 27, 2009 when the club acquired infielder Mark DeRosa for the stretch run of the season. The last time they made a June trade for a pitcher was when they acquired Mike Maroth for a PTBNL on June 22, 2007. Which, of course, is a day after Friday’s date, and Wacha’s scheduled start.
Does this stem from an aversion within the Cardinals front office to 'set the market' when it comes to acquisition cost of trades in a given summer? Or perhaps from a preference to wait until just before the deadline, to obtain the most complete picture of the team's needs for the stretch run? Whatever the reason, we’ve not seen the Cardinals swing any relevant trades at this point in June under John Mozeliak.
While the Cardinals could be working on a move for a pitcher in the coming weeks—and they absolutely should be doing that, as anything less than their best effort to reach the postseason in 2019 despite their current place in the standings should be considered organizational malpractice given the prescribed hopes they’ve invested in this current roster—it’s likely such a move won’t arrive until July, as is tradition.
Until it does, or until the Cardinals can feel some semblance of confidence in a healthy next-man-up out of Memphis, Wacha’s going to get the chance to pitch himself out of his enormous funk. For better or worse.
