ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Radio stations are playing it nonstop and it is stuck in St. Louis Blues fans’ heads but why did the team choose ‘Gloria’ as its postgame victory song?
Earlier this year, Laura Branigan’s song from the 1980s began playing in the locker room after the team’s wins.
According to a February article from NHL.com, Alexander Steen, Joel Edmundson, Robert Bortuzzo, Jaden Schwartz and Robby Fabbri were watching the Eagles/Bears NFC Wild Card game in Philadelphia in January when a DJ played ‘Gloria’ during a commercial break.
“This one guy looked at the DJ and said 'keep playing Gloria!', so they kept playing it. Everyone would get up and start singing and dancing. We just sat back and watched it happen. Right there we decided we should play the song after our wins. We won the next game, we got a shutout, so we just kept on playing it,” Edmondson told stlouisblues.com.
Before ‘Gloria’ the Blues postgame victory locker room song was Dion’s 'Runaround Sue'.
