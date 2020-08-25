ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Teachers tell News 4 keeping the kids engaged while distant learning is a real concern.
The educational team at Forest Park says spending time outdoors is a good way to keep kids engaged while learning. Obviously, being outside is one way to take care of our mental and physical health, but it helps teach kids too, experts say.
Ellie Stevens, Forest Park’s education coordinator, says parents and teachers should make sure they’re following the kids’ interests.
Sitting at a computer isn’t how things stick to kid’s minds, Stevens told News 4.
“Children learn through their senses,” said Stevens. “They learn by seeing, by touching, by smelling all these different sensory experiences add so much to their growth and development. So many of them are available right here in [Forest Park] or in your backyard.”
Stevens says exploring and creating experiences help stimulate kids’ senses while strengthening a child’s brain. It’s the pathway to learning.
Stevens gives an idea to parents. If you have any tape, wrap it around the wrist of your child – sticky side up, like a bracelet. Have the kiddos explore the outdoors collecting everything that’s cool to them and stick it on the tape. Once you all make it back home, talk about it.
She says learning should be hands-on too and more than just opening and reading a book.
“If you wanted a child to improve as a basketball player, you wouldn’t have them watch games of famous basketball players, you wouldn’t have them read books about playing basketball,” said Stevens. “You would get them out on a court you would put the ball in their hands. So I think when it comes to all forms of learning it’s really the same. It’s one thing to read about a bird or read about what a prairie looks like… and it’s another thing to come to the park and see those things first hand.”
With COVID-19, online courses could be apart of student’s curriculum so Stevens says outdoor learning is key to help your child adapt to learning - outside the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.