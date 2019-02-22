SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Diner’s Delight on south Compton has been specializing in soul food since 1969, featuring food such as fried chicken, chicken wings, Salisbury steak, pork chops, catfish and sides.
Jo Alma Houston and her late husband opened the restaurant in part because it was a business that could send all their kids to college, her son Greg Houston said.
In addition to hard work and family loyalty, the Houston family credits their customers.
Diner’s Delight will celebrating its 50th anniversary on March 5 with a special deal in which all dinners are $5 plus tax.
