ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Outside of Harris Elementary, close friends, family and local community members gathered Sunday evening to remember and mourn a family of four taken too soon.
Hundreds surrounded the front lawn of the elementary where 8-year-old Zoe Kasten and 10-year-old Johnathon went to school. Kasten and her children were killed following a shooting inside their home on Whetstone just before midnight Friday.
St. Charles Police said Kasten's 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, was also found dead inside. Moeckel was also known as Jane Campbell by friends.
"The big question is what the heck happened?," said Fredrick Moeckel.
Moeckel was the father of Kate and grandfather of Zoe and Jonathon. He says his ex-wife Jane Moeckel died trying to protect the children.
Authorities say Richard Darren Emery shot and killed the entire family. Darren and Kate had been dating for over year.
"Its hard to not say something bad about Darren but I cant cause there was never an indication that something like this could happen he always took care he helped the kids the kids loved him," said Moeckel.
Julie Schaffer was very close with the family. She was supposed to be over Friday night but was sick. She's desperate for answers.
"Why did you do this Darren? Why would you do something like this to my babies," Schaffer said.
Her son was playing X-Box with Jonathon just hours before he was brutally murdered.
"Grandma Jane came in and they were pretty stickler about time and the X-Box and said 9:00 time to get off," she said.
The family has already been through their share of tragedy. Kate's husband and the father of Zoe and Jonathon died in 2017 from cancer.
Police have not been able to determine any motive for what sparked the killing rampage.
"To find out later it was Darren. Holy cow! he was supposed to be there to protect," said Moeckel.
According to police, there were no service calls prior to the murder at the house and Emery had no criminal history.
A GoFundMe account has been created for the Kasten family to cover funeral cost.
