ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Whether its offering a comfy, cozy spot to sleep or a family friendly place to spend the day, St. Louis Crisis Nursery is always there when families need them.
“For whatever reason, the child might not be able to safely stay with family, they can give us a call 24/7 any day of the week,” said Alayna Ramey with Crisis Nursery.
Ramey said the organization also welcomes walk-ups, with families needing food, formula and diapers.
“It (diapers) is our most requested item,” said Ramey. “It always hurts every one of us when we have to tell families no, we don’t have that size.’
KMOV and ALDI are teaming up for a diaper drive for Crisis Nursery that starts Monday and ends September 30.
For more information on the drive, click here.
