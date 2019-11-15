ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis woman pregnant with identical twins was shocked to learn she needed surgery to save her babies after she was diagnosed with a unique pregnancy complication.
Jaylexys Cookwood was 23 weeks pregnant when she found out she had Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a unique complication of identical twin pregnancies. Because the babies share one placenta, the blood flow between them sometimes becomes unequal.
Luckily for Cookwood, a local doctor is one of the few across the country who performs the needed surgery.
