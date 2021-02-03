ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As mass vaccination sites ramp up in the St. Louis region, a big question is being asked, who's being left behind?
Some from underserved communities, to those without access to internet, News 4 dug into the numbers and asked St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page what is being done to help.
North County resident Vicki Coleman, 61, checks her phone constantly, refreshing her email in the hopes she’ll be one of the lucky few who gets an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have signed up on several of the websites,” said Coleman whose health conditions make her eligible under Missouri’s Phase 1B Tier 2.
Her daughter, a healthcare worker, received an email on Tuesday and had an appointment on Wednesday at the St. Louis County Health Department in Berkeley.
She called her mom with an observation. “There’s only white people out here, I can count on one hand the Blacks that are out here,” Coleman said her daughter told her.
The county, the city, the state and the nation knows there is a challenge to ensure racial equality with vaccine distribution. It’s one of the reasons St. Louis County Executive Sam Page chose Florissant Valley College in Ferguson for the county’s first mass vaccination site that opened on Wednesday.
“We know that the African-American community has been hit the hardest,” said Page.
But questions remain if enough outreach is taking place, especially to reach the older population and those who lack access to internet and transportation.
“What are the goals and objectives of an equitable vaccine rollout and how are we measuring that?,” St. Louis Alderwoman Heather Navarro asked at a the Health and Human Services committee meeting on Wednesday.
Questions have been raised over the lack of diversity seen at St. Louis City’s first mass vaccination site at Union Station last weekend.
The latest data from the state’s vaccine dashboard shows Black or African American Missourians have received 2.2 percent of the vaccine compared to 5.4 percent of the state’s white population.
News 4 has requested more local data from St. Louis City and St. Louis County on those numbers. They said they are working on them, but it’s not yet available.
Coleman told News 4 that many of her friends and neighbors are hesitant to get the vaccine.
“They’re scared and they don’t trust the government and I don’t blame them,” she said. But she is anxious for the vaccine and hopeful an email will come soon.
Meanwhile, News 4 asked state leaders about the concerns over accessible distribution. They say plans are in the works for smaller more mobile vaccine sites to reach underserved urban communities, but no timeline is in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.