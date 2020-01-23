CASYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Caseyville are looking for the man who dropped his phone while running from officers.
The department posted on a photo of the man on Facebook with the caption: “Hey @ Polo the Don on Instagram. You dropped your phone the other night when you were fleeing us. Not a smart move. If you want it back, contact the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division.”
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is being urged by police to contact them at (618) 344-2151 ext. 142.
