DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. (WESH / CNN) – An unidentified flying object was caught on camera in the home of the Daytona Beach police chaplain.
"The first thing I'm thinking about whooooa, what is this?” Pastor Monzell Ford recalled.
Ford was asleep when his home surveillance camera motion detector kept going off, so he pulled out his phone and looked at the living room. He was the only person in the home at the time.
"This orb, this imagery is hovering in my living room,” he said.
It wasn’t a flashlight or passing headlights and Ford thinks it was too big to be a dust particle. He then walked into the living room watching the live feed on his phone.
"But I went out there I couldn't physically see what I'm looking at in the live feed. So now I'm like whooooa,” said Ford.
The orb came and went for hours – at one point splitting into several shapes.
"That's when I'm like nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Something's going on here, something's goin on here,” he said.
Ford has been haunted by some of the things he’s seen as police chaplain and while working on his own street ministry, but nothing has spooked him like this.
"If it's physical I can stand it, I can challenge it I can approach it, I can deal with it, but when we’re talking about things floating and disappearing.”
The man of faith said the odd occurrence has certainly led to a lot of spirited debate but so far, he has no certain explanation.
"If I know what something is, I'm okay but it's the unknown thing that throws me off,” said Ford.
