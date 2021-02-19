LAKE FAUSSE POINT, LA (APTN/Newspath) -- Video shot by Elizabeth Bourgeois on Lake Fausse Point in Louisiana shows an unusual scene – trees covered in ice.
Winter storms that dumped additional snow and ice on the Deep South plunged more than 300,000 homes and businesses into darkness early Thursday and left roads impassable across a wide area.
While temperatures were expected to warm over the weekend, some people could be without power until next week
Temperatures weren't predicted to rise much above freezing across a wide area Thursday followed by another night of frigid temperatures, forecasters said, so problems could persist.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the White House for a federal disaster declaration because of the icy weather. More than 48,000 state residents did not have water and more than 956,000 live in areas where residents have been told to boil water before drinking it or using it for cooking.
