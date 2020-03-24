Handcuffs Generic

WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Warrenton man is in custody Tuesday after filming himself licking items at Walmart.

The viral video showed a man licking several toiletries at Walmart after stating "Who's scared of the coronavirus?"

The video gained international attention from people in the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

"We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed," the police department said.

There has been four deaths reported in Missouri related to the coronavirus.

Charges are pending at this time. No additional information has been released. 

