WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of well known Metro East lawyer Randy Gori.
Law enforcement said Banowetz lived a "transient and nomadic lifestyle." His last known address was in the 400 block of Ramblewood in Wentzville, Missouri.
News 4 reached out to neighbors who knew Banowetz. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she lived next to Banowetz for three years.
[READ: 'Randy was a true leader, a wonderful attorney and friend and a champion of our community']
Although she rarely saw him she did recall one incident she called suspicious.
She said she had to call the police last year after spotting Banowetz’s brother in her backyard.
“It was an odd incident late at night. Someone was walking in my backyard and I came out and confronted him and it was his brother and he said [Banowetz] went missing and wanted to know if I’d seen him,” she said.
News 4 also went to Banowetz’s family home in O’Fallon, Missouri. People were inside but didn’t come to the door.
Documents from St. Louis City Courts reveal a judgement against Banowetz. The documents says he was living at the Majestic Stove Lofts on Washington Avenue near the City Museum.
It’s not clear how long he lived there. The apartment company tried multiple times to get him to pay. In early December a judge ruled against him for more than $3,700.
Banowetz moved out of his Wentzville home last year. The couple that lives there now didn’t want to identified. They did say Banowetz left the home trashed when he moved out.
In addition to the murder charges, Banowetz faces three counts of armed robbery and unlawful restraint.
Banowetz was found hours after the murder in a wooded area nearby, along with a stolen Rolls-Royce, Captain David Vucich said.
Investigators said that they can't find a connection between Banowetz and Gori, but evidence suggests that Banowetz had a plan in place before he went to the house.
They said the crime was premeditated but wouldn't elaborate on motive, saying that information would become clearer when the case goes to trial.
