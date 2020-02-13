O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating two deaths at the Grace Gardens Senior Citizens apartments in O’Fallon.
O’Fallon police said there were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious. A maintenance worker found the two bodies.
The two women who died were later identified as Barbara Higgerson, 64, who lived at the cpmplex and Christine McLaughlin, 52, a visitor.
The fire department initially believed this was a hazmat situation, but it turned out air monitoring equipment was accidentally set off by the air fresheners.
Police responded for the hazmat call.
“But that was incorrect after further examination of their equipment,” police told News 4.
They've now begun a death investigation.
Police told News 4 they don't conduct death investigations at nursing homes, but because these are apartments they are handling the death investigation.
Grace Gardens Senior Citizens apartments is at 116 West Pitman.
