SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (CBS News) -- A white South Carolina woman who was dubbed "Pool Patrol Paula" has pleaded guilty to assault and battery for hitting a black teenager and telling him to leave a community swimming pool. News outlets report that 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel pleaded guilty Monday to the June assault and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Sebby-Strempel had told the 15-year-old boy, Darshaun RocQuemore Simmons, that he didn't belong at the Summerville pool, according to a Dorchester County sheriff's report.
Simmons, who goes by DJ, told CBS News in July he was invited to the pool by a friend when Sebby-Stremple approached him. He said she verbally and physically assaulted him and forced him to leave.
"This lady walked up to us and was like ya'll have to leave," Simmons said. "We said, 'Yes ma'am.' When I started walking out she just started hitting me. ... It was shocking."
"She called me the N-word and she called me a punk," he said.
Cellphone video posted online showed video Sebby-Strempel yelling and hitting him.
The woman later resisted arrest, shoving one detective into a wall and biting another hard enough to break skin. She was fired from her job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.