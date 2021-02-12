ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Recent data shows 71% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the St. Louis region went to white people while only 8% went to Black population.

Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the St. Louis region administered 256,198 doses so far. Garza said 181,900 doses, or 71% of the total went to white people and 20,496 doses, or 8%, went to Black people. He said the disparity comes from vaccinating health care workers, and added second doses are also counted in this percentage.

"But we don't want to skip over the idea or having equity within vaccine distribution which is very important," Garza said. "So we're going to continue to monitor these populations or these percentages going forward to make sure they are accounting for the different populations in our community."

The St. Louis region has vaccinated healthcare workers, long-term care residents, law enforcement and first responders. Garza said the numbers should level out once the region vaccinates more of the 1B2 population.

Starting next week, health care systems in the region and under the task force will start getting 22,000 doses a week, up from the 15,600 weekly doses the region received so far. The state will also give another 11,000 to mass vaccination events, local health departments and other health centers.

In total, the state will distribute 97,252 doses a week across its nine regions starting Feb. 15. The St. Louis region, or Region C, is expected to get 33,200 doses per week, or 34% of the state's total doses. The region has so far been receiving 17% of the state's totals despite accounting for 37% of the state's population.

Missouri officials adjusted their vaccine allocation after outcry from local leaders. Garza said these number will of course fluctuate and change as CVS and Walgreens vaccinate the public and more federal allocation comes to the area.

"We know that reaching herd immunity is a collective effort, not an individual effort and I think everybody understand this," Garza said. "You can't win a war by fighting on multiple, separate fronts. You really have to have your resources be concentrated ... try to get as much done with the resources you have."