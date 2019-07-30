ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- What you crave can now be delivered by Uber Eats.
White Castle announced a new partnership with Uber Eats. The partnership coincides with the 15th anniversary of the film "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle."
"We're thrilled to offer one million White Castle sliders to customers to celebrate Harold & Kumar's epic journey, " said Dennis Seydel, head of marketing for US and Canada, Uber Eats. “We’re excited to partner with White Castle to deliver eaters this innovative and playful trip down memory lane."
A new Harold & Kumar meal reflecting pricing from 2004, when the film was released, will also be available July 30 and July 31. The meal includes 30 original sliders, five small fries and four 21 ounce soft drinks for $23.40.
White Castle and Uber Eats will be giving away up to 1 million free original sliders, One 10 sack per customer (small order fee may apply on orders of less than $10), to Cravers with their order through the Uber Eats app using promo code 1MILLIONSLIDERS beginning on July 30.
Cravers act now, as the free "slider-tunity" will end once 1 million sliders have been given away or on August 31.
Click here to start your delivery order through Uber Eats
