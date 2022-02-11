ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One South City bakery is banking on a naughty and nice flavor of love ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop is whipping up custom “Conversation Hearts”. These are the cookie version of the tiny candies people love or hate.
The Spot on Cherokee said that the cookie hearts are their most popular item right now. They come iced with sweet and sassy sayings. Some are a little too sassy for television.
Custom orders for the conversation hearts are closed at this time, but they’ll have more available this weekend, according to the owner Kaylen Wissinger.
