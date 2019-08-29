ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir issued a recall Wednesday following safety concerns with their touch control glass cooktops.
In a press release, the company said the surface elements on the stove top may turn on by themselves, posing a fire hazard. The recall effects 26,300 items, including those sold in Canada and Mexico, that were manufactured from Dec. 2016 through July 2019.
The following models are included in the recall:
Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
- KCES950HSS
- KCES950HBL
- KCES956HSS
- KCES956HBL
- WCE97US0HS
- WCE97US0HB
- WCE97US6HS
- WCE97US6HB
- JEC4430HS
- JEC4430HB
- JEC4536HS
- JEC4536HB
- JEC4424HB
Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
- JED4430GB
- JED4536GB
- JED4430GS
- JED4536GS
Whirlpool received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves -- 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and in Canada that items catch on fire nearby.
The stove tops were sold at the following stores: Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online.
