ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been an uphill legal battle for months now between the NFL, the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission. The latter three, named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit to gain compensation after Stan Kroenke, Rams Football Organization Owner, and the NFL pulled the team out of St. Louis in the early 2000s.
Friday, St. Louis County leaders claimed they've been kept in the dark throughout this entire process despite being named in the suit. However, some city leaders said they're up-to-date on what's been happening.
"I don't feel like I've been kept in the dark," Lewis Reed said Friday.
Reed, St. Louis City's aldermanic president, said he's been pleased with the talks between the city, NFL and Stan Kroenke. In the last few days, it's been said that Kroenke is working hard behind the scenes with other NFL owners to settle out of court to avoid a public trial. It's something President Reed said could benefit St. Louisans financially.
"It's a good position to be in right now. I'm glad that Mr. Kroenke is reading the tea leaves on this correctly and is willing to make the next step to start talking about a settlement," Reed said.
Right now, a settlement or jury trial are still viable options. Many St. Louisans say they want to see Kroenke taken to court.
"I want to see a jury trial. I want to see the information in public, and I think the NFL and Kroenke are gonna be more likely to pay significantly more with the threat of that either pre or post trial," Michael Weaver said.
Weaver's a St. Louis native. He said once the Rams left the city, he gave up on them. He continued saying he believes the team and Kroenke owe St. Louis.
"I don't want to see the NFL in St. Louis. A billion or $2 billion in cash going to those plaintiffs would be significantly more valuable to the city, the county and the region," Weaver continued.
Show Me Victories recently conducted a survey among 700 registered voters in both St. Louis City and County. Its research shows 56 percent want to see this case go to a jury trial, while 35 percent of voters were unsure.
"Constituents I talked to today said the NFL enriched themselves through this move, so the residents of St. Louis should not have to bore the entire brunt of it, and we need to be made whole," Reed said.
Reports show that on Tuesday the league, Kroenke and St. Louis representatives will be in mediation. Earlier this week, the Sports Business Journal obtained emails from league owners and attorneys. Those emails showed they want to settle the case out of court to avoid a public trial. Emails also show Kroenke and his team are trying to settle with St. Louis entities for up to $750 million.
