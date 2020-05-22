RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With warmer weather here and people feeling trapped in their homes, people want to get out of their house. Bike shops and sporting goods are reporting a spike in sales, but there's a problem keeping up with demand.
At Big Shark Bicycle Company, like biking shops across the country, sales have been on a steady increase for weeks.
People who want to get out and plan on getting a new bike probably need to move fast.
Mike Weiss says after the pandemic hit and there were closures and uncertainty, bike sales took a dip for about a week but since then sales have gone through the roof.
His advice to those shopping for a bike: see what you like? Buy it now.
“I mean, it's not like it's a sales tactic, it's like we see people that are hemming and hawing and shopping around and then they come back in the back to the look that's gone,” Weiss said.
At Wheel Sports in Wentzville it's the same thing. Not only are sales up, but Steve Padilla has been busy with repairs.
And with summer around the corner, it's likely to get even busier and he'll need help.
“I need somebody in here right now just to keep up with all the bikes that are coming in,” Padilla said.
At Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles, sales are also up. Camping gear sales are up and we're told it's not just the regulars who are coming through the doors.
"We have a lot of people coming to fish for the first time. Not only children, but families, grown family members saying I've never fished in my life but I want to take kids fishing,” said Randy Nelson with Bass Pro.
While demand for bikes is up, the supply is down. COVID-19 has shut down bike factories around the world.
“There's probably millions of units of bikes that were intended to be in the United States right now that don't exist,” said Padilla.
He says it's not just a St. Louis problem, but a global problem.
