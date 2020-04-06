(KMOV.com) — We’re nearly a week into the month of April, which means we should also be a couple weeks into the new Major League Baseball season. We should be breaking down this weekend’s St. Louis Cardinals home opening series against the Baltimore Orioles, while gearing up for tonight’s game against the heavyweight Los Angeles Dodgers.
Of course, we’re not doing any of these things, because coronavirus has put an indefinite hold on baseball activities. Naturally, we’ve got to come up with pseudo-sports related activities to occupy our time. Myself, I’ve been playing some video game baseball on MLB The Show 20.
While I was playing the game this weekend, my wife asked me whether the video game baseball players actually look like their real-life counterparts. I told her some were more accurate than others. Then I decided to take a look into the Cardinals roster to determine which players the game got right—and where it missed the boat entirely.
Below are some of my findings from this extremely scientific study:
Andrew Miller
The hair and beard color should probably be a shade or two darker, but otherwise I feel like Miller’s avatar on the video game captures his essence facially. Perhaps it’s just the way it looks in this still image, but Miller always strikes me as the kind of person who makes sure to look you directly in the eye while you’re asking him a question. For that reason, his character’s piercing gaze in this image from The Show gives the game extra points for its rendition.
Score: 7/10
Dexter Fowler
This one’s pretty solid, but how are you going to show Dexter Fowler without having him smiling?
Score: 8/10
Matt Carpenter
Carpenter has a particular look that is difficult to capture within the confines of video game avatar technology—the style of his beard is pretty unique. Like with Miller's beard, it seems the shade of brown is a just a touch too light; the style of the beard just isn't there on Carpenter. The beard being off makes his face look wider than it should be, and the shape of his head seems too stout.
Score: 5/10
Jordan Hicks
As The Show franchise has done with injured players for years, they’ve placed Jordan Hicks on a minor-league roster with the Memphis Redbirds because of his current status on the injured list. Ignore the hat he’s wearing, though, and I’d say this is a relatively accurate Hicks.
Score: 8.5/10
Yadier Molina
I don’t know, man. I don’t really see it. I appreciate the nice touch from The Show on Yadi’s neck tattoo (it’s slightly visible in the left part of the image), but I don’t think the rest of it quite works for me. I think it’s an example of one with which they did a pretty decent job, but then it loses me in the eyes. Don’t get me wrong, Yadi has a stern/angry face that he’ll break out on opponents in the heat of battle, but it doesn’t look like the one in this image. At least not to me.
Score: 5/10
John Brebbia
Honestly, this one isn’t necessarily fair. I’m not sure how a video game is supposed to take the lively, boisterous Brebbia and squeeze his characteristics into a cartoon avatar that somehow conveys the same energy. All I know is… The Show didn’t quite get there. This Brebbia looks stern in a way I’ve never seen. I’ll admit it’s a difficult task, but I’m not digging this one. Also, go full, bushy, Brebbia-in-September beard or no beard at all. You’ve got to commit to one or the other, The Show!
Score: 3/10
Lane Thomas
Why Does Lane Thomas’ character look exactly like a brown-eyed Colton Parayko?
Score, as Lane Thomas: 4.5/10
Score, as Colton Parayko: 11/10
Alex Reyes
Whereas I said the eyes worked in favor of my rating for Miller, these Reyes eyes kind of detract from the quality of his likeness. That said, I still think the game did a pretty good job with Reyes otherwise. The nose and mouth look pretty realistic. I wish they’d have included the same hairstyle as Reyes had in this year’s team photos, but I guess beggars can’t be choosers.
Score: 7/10
Paul Goldschmidt
How can there be so much right about an image, yet simultaneously, so much wrong with it? The individual features of the avatar are pretty reasonable—the nose is right, the eyes aren’t bad, the mouth seems close. Still, I can’t help but feel that it’s completely preposterous at the same time. The more I look at it, I think the representation of the cheeks and jawline is where it totally falls off the track, but that might just be from the particular angle of the image. When I first saw Goldy’s avatar, I laughed. But it’s actually not too bad—just a difficult one to assign a score for.
Score: 6/10
Kolten Wong
Again, it can be tough to grade a smiling player photo against his rugged and serious-faced avatar, but this one resembles Wong pretty decently. A passing grade, for sure.
Score: 7.5/10
John Gant
Yup, that's John Gant. 'Nuff said.
Score: 10/10
