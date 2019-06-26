Fair St. Louis Forecast

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking for a place to watch the fireworks in the St. Louis area this July 4th?

KMOV has got you covered. Here is a rundown on some of the major fireworks displays this Independence Day:

 

Fair St. Louis

When: Fireworks begin July 3-6, 9:50 pm on July 3, 9:35 pm from July 4-6

Where: Under the Gateway Arch, Downtown St. Louis

 

Three Sixty Spectacular Fireworks Party

When: July 4-6, 7-10 pm

Where: 1 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO, at Three Sixty Rooftop Bar

 

JB Blast

When: Activities begin July 3, with a concert by “The South Side Johnny Band” from 7:00-9:00 pm, with fireworks following

Where: Veterans Memorial Amphitheater at Jefferson Barracks Park,  345 North Rd, St. Louis, MO

 

O’Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest

When: Carnival on July 2 from 4:00-10:00 pm; Festival at 4:00 pm on July 3 followed by fireworks at 10:15 pm; Parade starting at 9:30 am and Festival starting at noon, with fireworks at 9:30 pm 

Where: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex

900 T.R. Hughes Boulevard

O'Fallon, MO 63366

 

Webster Groves Community Days

When: Activities, including a carnival, BBQ, parade and fireworks, run from July 3-6 with fireworks on the 4th and 6th at 9:30 pm

Where: 40 acres at Elm & Glendale, St. Louis, MO

 

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags

When: June 30-July 4. Festivities include exclusive access to rides, an All-American Dance Party and, of course, fireworks.

Where: 4900 Six Flags Rd, Eureka, MO 63025

Ticket Information: https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/store/tickets

 

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

When: July 3, with fireworks beginning at 9:15 pm.

Where: Alton Amphitheater at Riverfront Park, 200 Piasa St., Alton, IL, 62002

 

Ellisville Independence Day Festival

When: July 4, 6:30-10:30 pm, with fireworks at 9:30 pm

Where: Bluebird Park, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd, Ballwin, MO 63021

 

Grafton Fireworks

When: July 6 at 9:00 pm

Where: Grafton, IL

 

Ferguson Family Fun Festival

When: Activities, including a parade, children’s entertainment, food, music and fireworks, last all day on July 4, with fireworks at dusk

Where:  January-Wabash Memorial Park, 501 N. Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO

 

Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival

When: live music, food, and fireworks begin at 7:00 pm on July 4

Where: Kirkwood Park 111 S Geyer Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122

 

Chesterfield Celebration and Fireworks 

When: fireworks begin at 9:30 pm on July 4, with live music leading up to the show

Where: Chesterfield Mall, 291 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Don't see your local firework display listed? Email the information to Share@KMOV.com to get it added.

