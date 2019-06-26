ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking for a place to watch the fireworks in the St. Louis area this July 4th?
KMOV has got you covered. Here is a rundown on some of the major fireworks displays this Independence Day:
Fair St. Louis
When: Fireworks begin July 3-6, 9:50 pm on July 3, 9:35 pm from July 4-6
Where: Under the Gateway Arch, Downtown St. Louis
Three Sixty Spectacular Fireworks Party
When: July 4-6, 7-10 pm
Where: 1 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO, at Three Sixty Rooftop Bar
JB Blast
When: Activities begin July 3, with a concert by “The South Side Johnny Band” from 7:00-9:00 pm, with fireworks following
Where: Veterans Memorial Amphitheater at Jefferson Barracks Park, 345 North Rd, St. Louis, MO
O’Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest
When: Carnival on July 2 from 4:00-10:00 pm; Festival at 4:00 pm on July 3 followed by fireworks at 10:15 pm; Parade starting at 9:30 am and Festival starting at noon, with fireworks at 9:30 pm
Where: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex
Webster Groves Community Days
When: Activities, including a carnival, BBQ, parade and fireworks, run from July 3-6 with fireworks on the 4th and 6th at 9:30 pm
Where: 40 acres at Elm & Glendale, St. Louis, MO
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags
When: June 30-July 4. Festivities include exclusive access to rides, an All-American Dance Party and, of course, fireworks.
Where: 4900 Six Flags Rd, Eureka, MO 63025
Ticket Information: https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/store/tickets
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
When: July 3, with fireworks beginning at 9:15 pm.
Where: Alton Amphitheater at Riverfront Park, 200 Piasa St., Alton, IL, 62002
Ellisville Independence Day Festival
When: July 4, 6:30-10:30 pm, with fireworks at 9:30 pm
Where: Bluebird Park, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd, Ballwin, MO 63021
Grafton Fireworks
When: July 6 at 9:00 pm
Where: Grafton, IL
Ferguson Family Fun Festival
When: Activities, including a parade, children’s entertainment, food, music and fireworks, last all day on July 4, with fireworks at dusk
Where: January-Wabash Memorial Park, 501 N. Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO
Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival
When: live music, food, and fireworks begin at 7:00 pm on July 4
Where: Kirkwood Park 111 S Geyer Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122
Chesterfield Celebration and Fireworks
When: fireworks begin at 9:30 pm on July 4, with live music leading up to the show
Where: Chesterfield Mall, 291 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Don't see your local firework display listed? Email the information to Share@KMOV.com to get it added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.