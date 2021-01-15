ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
Missouri
- St. Louis City: Residents can sign up here to receive vaccination notifications.
- St. Louis County: Resident can pre-register for here.
- St. Charles County: Resident can pre-register for the vaccine here.
- Jefferson County: Residents can pre-register here.
- Warren County: Residents can pre-register here through Mercy.
- Franklin County: Residents can pre-register here through Mercy.
- St. Francois County: Residents can pre-register here.
Illinois
- St. Clair County: Residents can sign up here to pre-register and for information.
- Madison County: Resident can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine here.
- Monroe County: Residents can sign up here for notifications.
- Clinton County: Residents 65 and above should call 618-594-6622 to be put on the 1B waitlist.
