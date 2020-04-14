ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Most fans would like to be watching Cardinal’s baseball at Busch Stadium or cheering on the St. Louis Blues in the playoffs, but the stadiums, ice rinks and concert venues all sit empty.
Now, many fans are wondering why they haven’t received a refund for games and shows that have come and gone.
“I did check today, this morning, I used a credit care for the purchase. I have not seen it come through,” said David Pottgen. He’s waiting on the refund for his tickets to the April 4 Battlehawks game at the Dome.
Some Battlehawks season ticket holders have received refunds, but not all. The XFL filed for bankruptcy but the league says they will be refunding all canceled events.
That’s the key word: canceled.
Cardinals games, St. Louis Blues games and many concerts across St. Louis such as the Rolling Stones show, have all been postponed. News 4 reached out to the teams and major ticketing websites for answers.
The MLB has not made any comment on refunds for postponed games. Their website reads, “The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.” News 4 is waiting on a return call from the Cardinals.
A spokesperson for the Enterprise Center said all Blues season ticket holders have been notified of the plan to rollover credits from this season into their playoff plan or their 2020-21 season ticket plan if games do not resume. The NHL announced on Tuesday they would extend quarantine until the end of April. They have not made an announcement on refunds for games postponed due to the coronavirus.
“We are partnering with Ticketmaster to address all fan question regarding the cancellation and rescheduling of live events,” said the spokesperson for Enterprise Center.
According to a spokesperson for Ticketmaster, “Typically, event organizers have had the flexibility to offer refunds for virtually all postponed and rescheduled events. However, the unprecedented volume of over 30,000 events impacted to date, coupled with continued uncertainty over setting new dates while awaiting clearance from regional governments, has led to event organizers needing additional time to reschedule their events before deciding to offer refund options.”
The ticketing website says they have issued refunds for 4,000 postponed sports, concerts and arts events. But they cannot guarantee all event organizers will offer refunds on rescheduled events.
At Vivid Seats, if an event is postponed, they are telling fans to “hold on to your tickets for now.” If it is canceled, they are offering refunds, but it may take time. An email from the company reads, “We rely on box offices, teams, and venues to refund our sellers so that we can pass that refund to you. They are no longer issuing refunds in the same ways, on the same schedule. Refund timing is outside of our control and, regretfully, we are not able to provide a specific date.”
At StubHub, they are offering fans of canceled events a coupon for 120% of the original order to be applied to an event in the future. For postponed events, it’s a waiting game.
"Many major sports leagues (including MLB, MLS, NBA, NCAA, and NHL) have postponed their seasons. We will contact you as soon as we have more details,” reads the StubHub website.
But the question on when events will be rescheduled is also up in the air. On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson did not sound optimistic about large events in the coming months.
“I don't know when we're going to see concerts back up. I hope sometime in the near future, but the reality of it is, you know, I don't think that's a priority right now for the State of Missouri. We hope this summer, things change,” said Parson.
