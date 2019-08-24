FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local family's truck was stolen with a special needs dog inside.
Jenny Karpinski said her chihuahua mix, Champ, has been with her for five years.
This all happened on Saturday when she lost power in her home and drove to her son's house to take her dogs, who are all epileptic and need to stay in cool temperatures.
"They are special needs dogs, so they were starting to get sick," Karpinski said.
Karpinski brought the dogs inside one by one, but when she stepped outside to get Champ, someone was sitting in her truck and quickly drove away with Champ in the back seat.
Perhaps she dropped her keys on the ground while carrying the dogs, she said.
She heard nothing for 48 hours until her son called her saying he spotted the truck and followed it to a motel parking lot. Her son blocked the truck until police arrived and said, "where's my dog? Where's my dog? And he says 'I don't know, I have no idea.'"
Four days later, both the vehicle and the dog were found.
