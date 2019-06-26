O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department wants to help prevent children from being left alone in vehicles.
The department is giving away rearview mirror reminders to ensure children are not left alone in vehicles.
According to the police department, 13 children have died in the United States so far in 2019 after being left in hot cars.
The hangers are free and can be picked up at the following locations:
Justice Center – 1019 Bryan Road
Renaud Center – 2650 Tri Sports Circle
Alligator Creek Aquatic Center – 403 Civic Park Drive
O’Fallon City Hall – 100 North Main Street
