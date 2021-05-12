US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it's OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents can now schedule vaccine appointments for their children aged 12 and older with several county-run events and hospitals in Missouri and Illinois.

Both states authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 and older after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization for the vaccine on Wednesday. People younger than 18 need to have a parent or guardian at their appointment.

Mercy Hospital: Parents can set an appointment at this link.

BJC: You can sign up with BJC at this link.

Click here for St. Louis County-run vaccine events and here for events by St. Clair County in Illinois.