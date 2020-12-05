CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Restaurant owners and community members in west St. Louis County continue to voice their frustration with the county's ban on indoor dining.
"I don't understand how Sam Page has the right, solely, to shut the county down like that," said Roseann Espino, owner of Espino's Mexican Bar and Grill. "There are so many other people he needs to go through first. Where is our government? Where are they now to stand up for us?"
Espino's restaurant in the Chesterfield Valley has seen profits slashed 80 to 90 percent, she said. Relying only on takeout, she now only employs immediate family members. After the first shutdown earlier this year, she said she invested $20,000 in mitigation efforts to keep guests safe. Now, many of those measures sit collecting dust in a dining room unable to hold any guests.
"Why can people travel two miles over the bridge from Espino's and eat out in a dining room," she said. "It's not fair."
Joining Espino at Saturday's rally was Josh Mathis, a partner in Epic Hospitality LLC, which owns East Coast Pizza in Chesterfield and Epic Pizza and Subs in Soulard.
"I felt like we were doing a really good job of sanitizing and we had the policies and procedures in place to keep everyone safe and now that it's shut down it's been a real tough time," Mathis said. "When we were operating at reduced capacity, we had a good thing going and were almost getting back to 2019 numbers."
Mathis, too, said he has spent thousands of dollars investing in cleaning supplies, heaters, propane and a tent. With the weather getting colder and indoor dining not allowed, he's doing the best he can to keep his employees working.
"We've cut back on hours, trying to keep everybody, but it's tough," he said.
Community members taking part in Saturday's rally said they want to see evidence from the county that shows indoor dining serves as a vector of transmission for COVID-19.
"It doesn't exist," said community member Tom Shaw Jr.
"Let us come forth and fight this thing the way we all can, but not by shutting businesses down and tying our hands behind our backs," said community member Tony Long.
On the other side of the argument is Nate Larson, who co-owns Living Room Coffee and Kitchen with his sister, Hannah. He supports St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's restrictions and believes restaurant owners should come together to demand more resources for small businesses.
"Perhaps a better use of our collective platform which is really powerful I think, if we can speak together, would be to advocate for our governor and federal government to actually step up and provide resources for businesses that are directly impacted."
Larson said he's laid off about 20 percent of his employees and relies on touchless to-go orders. However, he said he is fortunate, as he's allowed to conduct his to-go business in a large parking lot in front of his shop. Additionally, he said a coffee shop does not pose some of the same challenges a restaurant faces.
"I can't begin to pretend like I know what some of these owners are going through," he said. "I can empathize with some of what they're experiencing, because I truly feel every single person is in this pandemic alone."
Larson said he reads the CDC's website, along with listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci's briefings. He said there is science-based evidence that shows dining rooms play a role in transmitting the virus.
"I think there's potentially other things we can do other than fighting Sam Page, he's an easy punching bag," Larson said. "But I really do think the community at large is behind his decision-making."
Larson points to Page's election win in November as evidence that the majority of county residents approve of his decisions regarding COVID-19 mitigation in the county.
At the rally, Mathis said he wants answers when the four-week ban is over.
"I think after the four weeks, if they can't show this has mitigated the problem, then it needs to go away," Mathis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.