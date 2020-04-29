CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus outbreak means the cancellations of spring sports for kids all over the St. Louis region. But when those games resume, will they look different?
Ballfields in the Chesterfield Valley would be full of fans on a typical evening in April. But the gates are closed and games are off. There is, however, a plan for games to come back.
More than 400 teams usually play on those fields and this week, the families of 5,000 players received an email saying they are getting a full refund for the spring season. But there is still hope for a short season.
“We hope to start by June 1,” Ron Gibbs said.
Gibbs is the president of the Chesterfield Baseball Softball Association. He says a condensed-free season will be offered between June 1 and July 1 – but only if local officials allow it, and expect some changes to allow for social distancing.
“The city of Chesterfield is talking about making changes. For example removing bleachers and maybe only playing two games instead of four games to eliminate a certain amount of people,” Gibbs said.
“Caution is the biggest issue with me,” Seth Turner said, the commissioner of the Missouri Youth Sports Association.
The group has oversight over 50 area youth football teams. He says he won’t allow games until he sees a steady decrease in coronavirus cases.
“Even if the governor opens it up next week, cases still escalating, no way we would open up,” Turner said.
Decisions are still being made, but one thing is clear: things will change, and don’t expect an immediate return to what you remember from last season.
