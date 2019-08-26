ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who lost his sister and mother this weekend is demanding answers after his family was found murdered in a downtown apartment complex.
Police say Antoinette Banks, Gene Watson III, and 9-year-old Nyla Banks were found dead Saturday afternoon from multiple puncture wounds in a home at the Edge Lofts near Lucas Avenue and North 21st Street.
READ: 6 dead, including 3 children, in spate of St. Louis weekend violence
Marquis Banks was devastated, left in shock at the violence that took his little sister.
“It didn't feel like something that would happen to me,” he said.
Nyla’s 10th birthday was just over a week away when she was killed; a pool party planned for September 1. Now Banks is left planning funerals.
“I know people say to think of the good times, but the good times are so painful, she was so happy,” he said.
Banks, who’s 27, said he rarely went a day without talking to his mom and sister until Saturday, when the two were found dead, along with nyla's father Watson III inside Watson's apartment.
“The whole entire time, I was just like, ‘It wasn't them,’ he said. “Even when I saw the bodies, it just felt like it wasn't them.”
Banks says his mom was dedicated to giving her children the best life she could. The secretary and uber driver, was always making time for the little and big moments.
“I just feel lost because she was my backbone for life and the most supportive person I ever knew,” he said. “She's gone.”
Banks says he took pride in his older brother role. His sister Nyla, described as empathetic and wise beyond her years, will never get the chance to finish fourth grade.
“She just loved everything I did,” Banks said. “She wanted every single thing I had.”
Two days after the bodies were found, Banks is still coping with his new reality.
He said he’s barely able to visit the apartment he shared with Nyla and Antoinette.
“Her backpack is there with an ‘N’ on it in the living room,” he said. “It's just a house full of memories.”
As police search for answers, Banks wants to know why this happened to his family, and what can be done to keep another family from experiencing his pain.
“I just don't know what actions need to be taken what needs to be done, but we are losing amazing people and children who haven't even lived their lives,” he said. “These are just small innocent kids.”
There are still no suspects in the case, and investigators are working six homicides from over the weekend.
If you'd like to help Banks and his family, you can click here to donate.
