'When he killed her, he killed all of us too' | Impact statements read at Hendern's court date Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nineteen people submitted letters to a judge for the trial of Nathaniel Hendren, the former police officer accused of killing Officer Katlyn Alix while playing a type of Russian Roulette.

Hendren was on duty with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department when he and his partner met with Alix at his apartment on January 24, 2019. The apartment was not in the same district Hendren and his partner were supposed to be patrolling.

Both Hendren and Alix were playing with guns when Hendren produced a revolver, emptied the cylinder and then put one bullet cartridge back in the cylinder.

Hendren then spun the cylinder, pointed the gun away and pulled the trigger but it did not fire.

Alix then took the gun and pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger but the gun again did not fire.

Hendren then took the gun back from Alix and pulled the trigger, shooting Alix in the chest. She later died at the hospital.

Friday, Hendren pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Amount those who wrote letters were Alix’s mother Aimee Wahlers, her father, Anthony Meyer, and her brother and sister.

"I am Katie Alix's mother and I was not ready to say goodbye. Parents are not supposed to bury their children, children are supposed to bury their parents," Wahlers said in her statement. "Katie was my whole life, she wasn't just my daughter, she was my best friend. I never made it through a week without seeing her ... Katie was the light of my life. She was taken away too soon and by a careless act."

You can read the statements here.

"I'm devastated, heartbroken and lost without her. My life has changed, I no longer am the same person I was. I have to learn how to be a different person and to live a different life without her," Wahlers said in her statement. "A piece of my hear is gone, when he killed her, he killed all of us too. Our hopes and dreams are no longer there, it is now filled with sorrow and emptiness."

"I still think and relive January 24, 2019 daily," Alix's sister wrote in her statement. "I have scars on my heart that will never heal. Many people think the worst part is that they'll never know what happened, but to me the worst part is never seeing her again."

The letters tell of a woman they called “radiant and beautiful,” and whose life was cut short far too soon.

Many also discuss their negative feelings toward Hendren.