Fans went to downtown St. Louis to place flowers by Bob Gibson's statue outside Bush Stadium as soon as the news of his death was announced Friday. Cardinal Nation lost another legend and Hall of Famer. He was 84.
The legendary Cardinal announced last July he was battling pancreatic cancer. He was 84. His death comes just weeks after Lou Brock, another franchise legend, died in early September.
Cardinals legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson died Friday, according to the team.
The announcement of his death came just moments after the team's elimination loss against the Padres.
Gibson played his 17-year Hall of Fame career here in St. Louis. Gibson, who won two World Series rings with the Cardinals in 1964 and 1967, has been a part of the organization since he retired. The greatest pitcher to ever wear the Birds on the Bat, he changed the way baseball is played with his otherworldly 1968 season.
"Bob Gibson was always my all time favorite cardinal. I just admired the way he played the game," Nigel Brigden said. "I particularly liked Hank Aaron's one quote that said he was the scariest man he'd ever faced."
Bob Gibson, Cardinals' right hander, rears back and fires plateward in later stages of fifth World Series game at Yankee Stadium today, October 12, 1964. Gibson went all the way for a 5-2 win. The Cards went on to win the series 4 games to 3.(AP Photo)
Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher fires the ball at Detroit Tigers Norm Cash in the ninth inning of the first game of the World Series Oct. 2, 1968 at Busch stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Gibson struck Cash out for the 16th strikeout of the game and set a new World Series record. Looking on are catcher Tim McCarver, home plate umpire Tom Gorman and first base umpire Jim Honochick. (AP Photo)
St. Louis Cardinals' heroes of the final game of the 1967 World Series, Lou Brock, left, and pitcher Bob Gibson, right, are embraced by teammate Julian Javier following their 7- 2 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the 1967 World Series, Oct. 12, 1967 at Fenway Park in Boston. Brock set a Series record of seven stolen bases, and Gibson pitched a three-hitter and hit a home run. Javier hit a three run homer into the screen above left center field. (AP Photo)
Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals makes his first pitch following recovery from knee surgery, against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 29, 1973. Gibson was last in action August 4, 1973 when he had to leave the game with torn knee cartilage. His record at the time of injury was 11-10. The Cardinals defeated the Phillies 7-1 and are still alive in the Eastern Division race. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)
Bob Gibson, the Cardinals fire-balling right hander, is shown in action in last inning of seventh World Series game as he pitched to Bobby Richardson of the Yankees, final man in the game, Oct. 15, 1964 in St. Louis. Bobby poped up for final out and the Cards won the Championship, score was 7-5. (AP Photo)
Bob Gibson the Cardinals fire-balling right hander is shown in action in last inning of seventh World Series game on Oct. 15, 1964 in St. Louis, as he pitched to Bobby Richardson of the Yankees, final man in the game. Bobby popped up for final out and the cards won the Championship. Score was 7-5. (AP Photo)
Roger Craig leaps on a group of teammates surrounding pitcher Bob Gibson moments after the last out in the seventh World Series game won by the Redbirds over the Yankees, 7-5 here on Oct. 15, 1964 at St. Louis. Identifiable are Craig, Ed Spiezio, Gordon Richardson, Charlie James, Coach Joe Schultz and Bill White. (AP Photo)
Bob Gibson, the Cardinals right hander, in action against the New York Yankees in final World Series game on Oct. 15, 1964 in St. Louis. Gibson went all the way to turn the New Yorkers back, 7-5 to give the Cards the championship. (AP Photo)
Tim McCarver, Cardinals catcher, embraces hurler Bob Gibson after final out in their 7-5 victory over the Yankees here on Oct. 15, 1964 in World Series game at St. Louis. Third baseman Ken Boyer is on extreme left. Rishing in at left to congratulate their teammates are Ed Spiezio (26) and Mike Cuellar. In foreground, backs to camera, are Curt Flood and Mike Shannon. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 1968, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals' Bob Gibson watches a pitch to the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of baseball's World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo. File)
St. Louis Cardinals' heroes of the final game of the 1967 World Series, Lou Brock, left, and pitcher Bob Gibson, right, are embraced by teammate Julian Javier following their 7- 2 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the 1967 World Series, Oct. 12, 1967 at Fenway Park in Boston. Brock set a Series record of seven stolen bases, and Gibson pitched a three-hitter and hit a home run. Javier hit a three run homer into the screen above left center field. (AP Photo)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured, 1967. (AP Photo)
Gibson Bob pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Undated photo. (AP Photo)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during spring training, March 1968. (AP Photo)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured, 1967. (AP Photo)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is shown in action beginning to run to first during the World Series against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 1967, in Boston. (AP Photo)
He will always be known as one of the fiercest competitors to ever play the game.
"When it rains, it pours," said St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. "We knew he wasn't in great shape the last couple days. It's another big loss that's hard to swallow, right after Lou [Brock]. And for the Gibson family, our thoughts and prayers go out to them. We know he's in a place with more comfort and peace."
