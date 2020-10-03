ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fans went to downtown St. Louis to place flowers by Bob Gibson's statue outside Bush Stadium as soon as the news of his death was announced Friday. Cardinal Nation lost another legend and Hall of Famer.

The legendary Cardinal announced last July he was battling pancreatic cancer. He was 84. His death comes just weeks after Lou Brock, another franchise legend, died in early September.

Cardinal legend Bob Gibson dies at 84 Cardinals legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson died Friday, according to the team. The announcement of his death came just moments after the team's elimination loss against the Padres.

Gibson played his 17-year Hall of Fame career here in St. Louis. Gibson, who won two World Series rings with the Cardinals in 1964 and 1967, has been a part of the organization since he retired. The greatest pitcher to ever wear the Birds on the Bat, he changed the way baseball is played with his otherworldly 1968 season.

[READ: Cardinal legend Bob Gibson dies at 84]

"Bob Gibson was always my all time favorite cardinal. I just admired the way he played the game," Nigel Brigden said. "I particularly liked Hank Aaron's one quote that said he was the scariest man he'd ever faced."

He will always be known as one of the fiercest competitors to ever play the game.

[READ: Outside in: Bob Gibson on how to own the plate]

"He was fearless," Brigden said. "That's probably one of the first things that come up when people describe him. When he came up on the mound and you just looked in his eyes, he had no fear."

Even though he lived in his home-state of Nebraska, he said many times that he considered St. Louis his second home.

[WATCH: Yadier Molina emotional on video talking about the loss of Bob Gibson]

"When it rains, it pours," said St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. "We knew he wasn't in great shape the last couple days. It's another big loss that's hard to swallow, right after Lou [Brock]. And for the Gibson family, our thoughts and prayers go out to them. We know he's in a place with more comfort and peace."