ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Saint Louis Zoo plans to reopen on Saturday, June 13 and guests will have to make advanced reservations.
The zoo will limit attendance and require timed, free reservations. The zoo will be open seven days a week and guests can begin making reservations at stlzoo.org at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 8.
It will be mandatory that zoo staff with wear masks and will require all guests over the age of 9 to wear masks or face coverings while visiting. Anyone with a pre-existing health condition making them unable to wear a mask will be exempt.
You will be allowed to remove or lower your mask if following good social distancing practices while eating or drinking.
“I am amazed at the incredible care our staff has provided to the animals during this pandemic as well as the diligent work underway in preparation to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences," said President and CEO of the zoo, Jeffrey Bonner.
