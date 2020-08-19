ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man who owns Wheelhouse and Start Bar in downtown St. Louis believes businesses being shut down is contributing to some of the crime problems.
Stephen Savage owns Wheelhouse, Start Bar and the Midwestern. He said his businesses are being hit on multiple levels: due to crime and being forced to shut down for health order violations during the pandemic.
Drag racing and shootings in downtown have people who live and work there fed up.
“We started to pinpoint what’s going on and this is the direct result of when you close everything down you remove good businesses, good customers, good workers,” Savage told News 4.
Videos from Savage’s businesses showing a crowded dance floor and no masks drew outrage, criticism and a two week shutdown by the city.
“Despite what that video showed there were plenty of other areas in the venue to social distance, or like the mayor said you can have personal responsibility and not go out,” Savage said.
He said he’s been working with the city and has implemented new policies that include limiting capacity to 50%, going beyond the city’s requirements.
Savage said if businesses close he believes crime will continue to climb. He doesn’t want to leave downtown, but that’s an option.
Wheelhouse is a popular spot to watch the Blues but with a 9:30 p.m. puck drop and an 11 p.m. closing time, Savage said it’s not worth being open for just one period. The 11 p.m. curfew lasts until September 7.
Other downtown owners believe the closures have an impact on some of the crime. They say when they’re closed, they don’t hire secondary police officers to patrol.
During a briefing Wednesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is hoping to curb some of the crime by adding barriers on Washington Avenue and closing some streets.
