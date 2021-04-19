ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled for a disabled and wheelchair-bound man who was last seen at the VA hospital on Grand in St. Louis City.
Police say Rodger Roller, 61, was last seen at the St. Louis Veterans Healthcare System at 915 N. Grand on April 11. As of Monday late afternoon, troopers say he has been found safe.
