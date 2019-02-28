SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police have located a family’s wheelchair-accessible van after it was stolen from Tower Grove Park.
The owner told News 4 someone spotted the van only a few blocks from where it was stolen and called police.
The van was the only way she could transport her teenage son who uses a wheelchair.
She says while the van was gone she was able to find a new one and hopes to pay it forward and donate the old van to someone who needs it.
