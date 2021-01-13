ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- New Melle, Missouri is a quaint little country town in St. Charles County.
Donnie McCloud, a 15-year-old Francis Howell sophomore created a Facebook page called New Melle 411 with this goal in mind—propping up the local economy during the pandemic.
The page is dedicated to letting locals know about business and events in town. In fact, the group is more than three times bigger than the population of the town. McCloud has been featured in the local paper, and a new restaurant has even named their onion rings after his page.
