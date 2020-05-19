ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been more than 24 hours since St. Louis County and City reopened. Now, local leaders will discuss what we could see going foward.
Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page both agreed the coming days and weeks are crucial in checking case and browsing behaviors before moving into the road to reopening.
Page said says he'll be specifically watching hospital admission numbers and testing results. Monday, he said businesses seemed well prepared.
In the city, the next step could include big venues such as the zoo, city museum, Botanical Gardens and possibly gyms.
Those might reopen in a few weeks.
Since we're not even 48 hours into reopening the area, Krewson said it's still early to say but will monitor how things go.
"The physicians are watching very closely the number of new cases," she said. "Second spike and second increase in the number of cases. So we're watching all of that."
Leaders will discuss the next phases at 10 a.m.
