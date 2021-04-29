JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Healthcare coverage could be in jeopardy for hundreds of thousands of Missourians after state lawmakers voted against expanding Medicaid, despite residents voting for it in August 2020.
"My daughter was born totally disabled. She has several medical issues. She's unable to sit up on her own, stand up, walk, she can't even eat by mouth like average people can," Erin Bross said.
Bross and her 13-year-old daughter Serena are St. Louis natives. For the last 13 years, they've both qualified for Medicaid. Bross is Serena's primary care-giver.
"She is on multiple pieces of equipment to live. With her not having Medicaid, she dies just from lack of equipment," Bross explained.
Bross says she's had Medicaid taken away before, and the most recent amendment expanding the service would have guaranteed her coverage moving forward.
"My opposition to any expansion of Medicaid is because right now it's probably one of the worst run programs in the state," State Senator Bill Eigel said.
Eigel, a Republican senator representing St. Charles, said he wants to see reform in Medicaid before agreeing to put more money into the system.
"Every reasonable person, Republican or Democrat, wants to take care of the most vulnerable in our population. If we expand a program now that is as broken as Medicaid is, that program may not be there at all in 10 years and that's going to hurt a lot more folks than we're serving today," Eigel explained.
Eigel has filed several pieces of legislation to reform Medicaid. Specifically, he he wants to put a stop to Missouri hospitals paying for out-of-state patients.
According to Kaiser Health News, as of 2019, 15 percent of Missourians are covered by Medicaid. Now, that number won't increase unless funding from the legislature is approved.
For Bross, that limbo is as serious as life or death.
"Having to worry about is she gonna wake up tomorrow? And then trying to worry about well 'Will I have insurance tomorrow or will I not?'" she said. said.
Next, Missouri's General Assembly will pass the 2021-2022 fiscal budget as is. Then it gets sent to Governor Parson's office. He could add the Medicaid expansion to the budget.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said this could prompt litigation from outside groups suing the state of Missouri over constitutional violations. He also says with a few weeks left in the legislative session, things could change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.