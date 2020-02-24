Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016. The two were killed, along with seven others, Payton Chester, 13; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; Christina Mauser, 38, John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45; and pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan.